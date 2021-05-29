Major League Baseball How to win $1,000 on Mets vs. Braves for free 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

In the beleaguered, slightly battered world of the National League East, the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have dealt with more than their share of pain.

With big pitchers out of the lineup in Mike Soroka (Braves) and Noah Syndergaard (Mets), and key lineup cogs (Marcell Ozuna for Atlanta, Michael Conforto for the Mets) sitting out, the two teams everyone believed would rule the "best division in baseball" are limping along right now.

Those teams clash in a three-game set at Citi Field this weekend with New York holding a slight lead on both the Braves and the Phillies – who entered the weekend under .500. Saturday’s FOX Game of the week (7:15 p.m. ET) has David Peterson going to the mound for the Mets against Braves starter Max Fried.

The battle for the NL East is starting to heat up and you can get in with the FOX Super 6 app. Just answer all six questions in the MLB Late Inning Challenge game on Braves/Mets and you can win $1,000. It’s easy and free to play on your phone or mobile device.

Here are six things you should know about the Braves and Mets going in.

1. Banged up and bruised

The Braves put Ozuna on the injured list this week with a fractured finger. They found out that Soroka’s Achilles injury is a season-ending one. Syndergaard’s return from Tommy John surgery was shut down this week. Pete Alonso (hand) is on the injured list as well as Conforto (hamstring). In other words, this is a bit of a mess right now.

2. Austin Powers

Austin Riley has been groovy, baby – I can’t believe I just wrote that – in the late innings for the Braves. He’s hitting .354 from the seventh inning forward with an OPS of 1.072 and three of his 10 home runs have come in the final frames. The OPS is the ninth-best in baseball entering the weekend from the seventh inning forward. And we will now leave the bad 1990s puns alone.

3. Relief in Flushing Meadows

It wasn’t exactly expected that the bullpen would be one of the Mets' strengths coming into the season, but it has turned out that way. The Mets have a bullpen ERA of 3.48 and their relievers are 13-6. That ERA is the fifth-best in the sport entering the weekend.

4. Acuña!

Nobody in the game right now may be more exciting to watch than Ronald Acuña Jr. He has 15 homers, a .279 average and a .993 OPS. With everything that the Braves have gone through already, it is hard to imagine where they would be without their young slugger.

5. Late And Close

Some of the Mets' biggest players have struggled in the "late and close" category stats. Francisco Lindor, Conforto, Alonso and Dominic Smith are all hitting less than .200 in those situations (any at-bat in the seventh inning or later where the batter's team trails by three runs or fewer, is tied or is ahead by only one run. If the bases are loaded and the batting team trails by four runs, this also counts as a late-inning pressure situation.) The group has just 10 hits in 68 at-bats.

6. Take The Wheel

The biggest thing that all five teams in the NL East have to understand is that the division is right there at the Memorial Day milestone. Nobody is out of it. And yet, nobody is set up to start rolling. This weekend could tell a lot about where things go.

Play FOX's Super 6 contests all MLB season long for your chance to win thousands of dollars for free! Just download the Super 6 app for your chance to win big!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.