How to watch Astros vs. Phillies Game 4: World Series 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies put on a home run clinic Tuesday night, belting five in a dominant 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Now, Bryce Harper & Co. have a chance to close out the series at home as the next two games will be played in the City of Brotherly Love.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies mash in Philadelphia's World Series Game 3 win Ben Verlander and Alex Curry dissect the Philadelphia Phillies' win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

The action is set to continue Wednesday night at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch Game 4 of the World Series.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Time: 8:03 p.m. ET (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Channel: FOX and the FOX Sports App

Location: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA

Pitching matchup: Cristian Javier (Astros) vs. Aaron Nola (Phillies)

