Major League Baseball Gerrit Cole, Zac Gallen named as starting pitchers for MLB All-Star Game Published Jul. 10, 2023 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Rob Thompson and Dusty Baker are making their final plans for the Summer Classic.

Both managers announced their starting lineups and which pitcher will be the first to take the rubber for their respective teams in Tuesday's All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) late Monday morning. Arizona Diamondbacks rising star Zac Gallen was tabbed to be the National League's starting pitcher while New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will make the start for the American League.

It'll mark the first time that both pitchers will start the All-Star Game. Cole has been named to six All-Star teams, while this is Gallen's first All-Star Game appearance.

Heading into the All-Star break, both pitchers are among the favorites to win their respective leagues' Cy Young Awards. Gallen is 11-3 with a 3.04 ERA this season, ranking first in the National League in WHIP (1.048), third in innings pitched (118 ⅓) and 10th in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (9.507). Cole is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA, which is the fifth-best in the American League. He's also sixth in the league in strikeouts (123).

ADVERTISEMENT

The managers also shared the batting order for their starting lineups. Of note, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays will replace Yankees star Aaron Judge in the starting lineup and will play center field. Shohei Ohtani will hit second for the American League and Ronald Acuña Jr. will hit leadoff for the National League.

Here are the full starting lineups for both teams.

National League

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. RF

2. Freddie Freeman 1B

3. Mookie Betts CF

4. J.D. Martinez DH

5. Nolan Arenado 3B

6. Luis Arráez 2B

7. Sean Murphy C

8. Corbin Carroll LF

9. Orlando Arcia SS

Zac Gallen P

American League

1. Marcus Semien 2B

2. Shohei Ohtani DH

3. Randy Arozarena LF

4. Corey Seager SS

5. Yandy Díaz 1B

6. Adolis García RF

7. Austin Hays CF

8. Josh Jung 3B

9. Jonah Heim C

Gerrit Cole P

(edited)

share