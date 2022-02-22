Atlanta Braves Could Freddie Freeman be on his way out of Atlanta? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It appears that even a World Series title might not be enough to keep the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman together.

Despite Major League Baseball and its players being mired in a lockout, discussion on where some of the biggest stars in the league might land has not come to a halt, and one of those stars is Freeman.

Freeman, 31, is a five-time All-Star who has spent his entire 12-year career in Atlanta. In 2020, he was the National League MVP and named to the All-MLB First Team, and he won a Gold Glove in 2018.

Most importantly, this past season, he helped lead the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995.

He batted .300 in the regular season, with 31 home runs, marking the third time in his career that he has hit 30 or more dingers. He also led the NL in plate appearances (620) and runs (120).

In the playoffs, Freeman became just the second player in Braves history to hit five home runs in one postseason, joining former Atlanta first baseman Fred McGriff. Prior to winning the World Series, among active players, Freeman had played the third-most seasons with one team before winning a title, trailing only Ryan Zimmerman's 15 seasons with the Nationals and Clayton Kershaw's 13 with the Dodgers.

Freeman also became the first NL first baseman since Albert Pujols in 2011 to hit multiple home runs in the World Series.

Furthermore, since he entered the league in 2011, Freeman ranks in the top 10 in several major offensive categories (min. 1,000 at-bats), including runs scored (966, second), hits (1,700, second), doubles (366, first), home runs (270, seventh), extra-base hits (661, first) and RBIs (940, second).

But despite his sustained success, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Tuesday that Freeman's return to Atlanta is anything but imminent.

"The presumption among a lot of rival executives last year was that Freeman and the Braves would eventually work out a deal," Olney wrote. "But Freeman was not among the stars who signed a pre-lockout contract — even after the Braves won the World Series and the franchise operated with the championship glow (and cash injection). So the industry view has shifted; there is a growing belief that Freeman will land somewhere outside of Atlanta because of the standoff in his negotiations."

Reports are that the Braves offered Freeman a five-year deal worth $135 million. He is reportedly looking for a six-year contract.

Olney reported that one official told him, "I think [the Braves] will move quickly to settle on an alternative and move on to get past the conversation."

Olney's report comes less than a week after Braves legend Chipper Jones said he believes those who plan to court Freeman in free agency have a real shot at the Braves' star first baseman.

Said Jones: "The Braves have made some offers [that] didn't make him happy. He's being courted by some of the prettiest girls on the block right now. He's gonna listen to them. I hope that he thinks about his legacy here in Atlanta, and they can come to some sort of an agreement to bring him back because I'd love nothing more than for his number to go right in there in between Dale Murphy and Bobby Cox."

Jones clearly wants Freeman to retire in A-Town.

But do the Braves and Freeman want the same?

Get more from Atlanta Braves Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.