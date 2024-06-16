Dodgers' Mookie Betts headed to IL with fracture after being hit by pitch in left hand
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts left during the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals after being hit in the left hand by a 97.9 mph fastball from Dan Altavilla.
The pitch hit Betts at the top of the hand, near the wrist. Betts fell to the ground and was writhing in extreme pain in the batter's box as trainers and manager Dave Roberts came out to tend to him.
After the game, which the Dodgers won 3-0, Roberts told reporters Betts has a fracture in his left hand and will be placed on the injured list. Backup Miguel Rojas is set to become the Dodgers' primary shortstop in Betts' absence.
Those watching on television and in the lower deck at Dodger Stadium could clearly hear the ball making contact with Betts' hand.
Betts went 0 for 3 Sunday to drop his batting average to .304, ninth in the majors. He was fourth in on-base percentage (.405) and tied for fifth in hits (86).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
