Dodgers guarantee: 'We are winning the World Series'

Dave Roberts is calling it.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' seventh-year manager said his team will be champions at the end of this season.

"We are winning the World Series this year. Put it on record," Roberts said during an appearance on Thursday's "Dan Patrick Show."

Roberts' remarks came after he was asked what it would take for the Dodgers to win the World Series, to which he replied: "We play a full season and there is a postseason."

When asked for clarification, he reiterated: "We are winning the World Series. That’s our focus. That’s our goal. … We are winning the World Series if our starting staff stays healthy. I know that’s vague. That’s my answer. You can dig in a little bit on that, but I think it’s about our starting pitching, keeping our guys healthy."

"So you’re guaranteeing that you’re going to win the World Series this year?" Patrick asked one more time.

"I’m putting it out there. I’m putting it in the universe," Roberts answered.

It was obviously a bold statement from Roberts. Is it coming too soon?

Maybe so.

Roberts, whose four-year contract with L.A. expires after this upcoming season, changed his tune a bit following the Dodgers’ 6-6 spring training tie against the Colorado Rockies.

"I believe in this organization," he said. "I believe we’re going to put ourselves in that position. And we gotta finish it this year."

With the addition of five-time All-Star and former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers get a big boost to a lineup that rated among the league's best last season. It was tied for fourth in runs per game (5.12), fourth in home runs (237), second in walks (613) and tied for fifth in OPS (.759).

The Dodgers finished second in the National League West last season with a 106-56 record (.654) behind only the San Francisco Giants (107-55, .660). They advanced all the way to the NLCS, where they lost to the Braves.

They are now two years removed from their last World Series title in 2020.

But according to Roberts, that won't be the case for long.

