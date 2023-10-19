Major League Baseball
Diamondbacks walk off Phillies, climb back into NLCS
Major League Baseball

Diamondbacks walk off Phillies, climb back into NLCS

Updated Oct. 19, 2023 9:03 p.m. ET
Jake Mintz
Jake Mintz
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks had to win Thursday. Somehow, they did.

After getting boat-raced into oblivion by an unforgiving Phillies lineup in Game 2, Arizona bounced back to steal Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. A bizarre, oddly-paced nail-biter in the desert, full of quality pitching, ended with a Ketel Marte walk-off single.

With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Arizona's leadoff hitter roped an elevated Craig Kimbrel heater into center, sending his teammates pouring out of the home dugout in celebration of a 2-1 win at Chase Field.

Make no mistake, the Diamondbacks are still up against it. The Phillies, even with a horrid offensive showing, keep the upper hand. This showdown still might not make it back to Philly. But on Thursday afternoon, Arizona made this a series.

ADVERTISEMENT

With all the big pieces off the chessboard, both clubs turned to their No. 3 starters for Game 3. For Philly, that meant October killer Ranger Suárez, as reliable a mid-rotation option as there is left in the playoffs. For Arizona, that meant a third start in quick succession for rookie Brandon Pfaadt.

For the first half of this ballgame, both starters rose to the moment, canceling out one another's dominance. 

Suárez, a known October commodity with nerves of steel, carved yet again, running his career playoff line to just three earned runs in 28 2/3 innings. But Pfaadt matched him at every turn, and the two exited the contest in the sixth with the game knotted at zero.

D-backs' Ketel Marte hits walk-off single vs. Phillies to win Game 3

D-backs' Ketel Marte hits walk-off single vs. Phillies to win Game 3

Jake Mintz, the louder half of @CespedesBBQ is a baseball writer for FOX Sports. He played college baseball, poorly at first, then very well, very briefly. Jake lives in New York City where he coaches Little League and rides his bike, sometimes at the same time. Follow him on Twitter at @Jake_Mintz.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jaguars vs. Saints live updates: Jacksonville leads 14-3 early in 2nd quarter

Jaguars vs. Saints live updates: Jacksonville leads 14-3 early in 2nd quarter

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes