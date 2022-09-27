Major League Baseball
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Yankees, Cardinals clinch divisions
59 mins ago

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.

A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs.

The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.

Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Tuesday evening.

NL WEST

The Los Angeles Dodgers (106-47) own the best record in the sport and along with clinching the division on Sept. 13, they clinched the No. 1 overall seed throughout the NL playoffs on Sunday. The San Diego Padres (85-68) hold the second wild card.

NL EAST

The New York Mets (97-58) and Atlanta Braves (97-58) are in a slugfest for the NL East, and are now tied in the standings. Both teams have clinched playoff berths, but neither has secured the division. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (83-70) are third in the NL wild-card picture.

NL CENTRAL

The St. Louis Cardinals (90-65) have been one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break and subsequently powered themselves to the top of the NL Central. They clinched the division with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers (82-72) on Tuesday. 

NL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

T-No. 1: Atlanta Braves (clinched playoff spot)

T-No. 1: New York Mets (clinched playoff spot)

No. 3: San Diego Padres

AL WEST

The Houston Astros (102-53) clinched the AL West, while the Seattle Mariners (83-70) are the third AL wild card.

AL EAST

The New York Yankees (95-59) clinched the AL East on Tuesday with their win over the Toronto Blue Jays (87-68). Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) are five games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles (80-74).

AL CENTRAL

In a division that changed all summer, the Cleveland Guardians (86-68) prevailed. The Chicago White Sox (76-78) and Minnesota Twins (75-79), both of who were atop the division throughout the first half of the season, barely remain alive in the wild-card race.

AL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1: Toronto Blue Jays

No. 2: Tampa Bay Rays 

No. 3: Seattle Mariners

