Major League Baseball
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Guardians clinch division
Major League Baseball

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Guardians clinch division

2 mins ago

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.

A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs.

The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.

Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Sunday afternoon.

NL WEST

The Los Angeles Dodgers (106-47) own the best record in the sport and along with clinching the division on Sept. 13, they clinched the No. 1 overall NL seed throughout the playoffs on Sunday. The San Diego Padres (84-68) hold the second wild card.

NL EAST

The New York Mets (96-57) and Atlanta Braves (94-58) are in a slugfest for the NL East, with New York 1.5 games ahead of Atlanta. Both teams have clinched playoff berths, but neither has secured the division. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (83-68) are third in the NL wild-card picture.

NL CENTRAL

The St. Louis Cardinals (89-64) have been one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break and subsequently powered themselves to the top of the NL Central. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers (82-71) are seven games out of first in the division and two games out of the wild card.

NL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1: Atlanta Braves (clinched playoff spot)

No. 2: San Diego Padres

No. 3: Philadelphia Phillies

AL WEST

The Houston Astros (101-53) clinched the AL West, while the Seattle Mariners (83-69) are the third AL wild card.

AL EAST

The New York Yankees (93-58) clinched a playoff spot and remains atop the AL East, holding an eight-game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays (86-67). Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays (84-69) are 4.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles (79-73).

AL CENTRAL

In a division that changed all summer, the Cleveland Guardians (86-67) prevailed. The Chicago White Sox (76-77) and Minnesota Twins (74-79), who were atop the division throughout the first half, barely remain alive in the wild-card race.

AL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1: Toronto Blue Jays

No. 2: Tampa Bay Rays 

No. 3: Seattle Mariners

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow each at-bat
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow each at-bat

4 mins ago
Mariners blow 9-run lead; Royals win behind 11-run inning
Major League Baseball

Mariners blow 9-run lead; Royals win behind 11-run inning

7 mins ago
Marlins' Don Mattingly won’t return as manager in 2023
Major League Baseball

Marlins' Don Mattingly won’t return as manager in 2023

6 hours ago
Seattle Mariners, RHP Luis Castillo agree to 5-year contract
Major League Baseball

Seattle Mariners, RHP Luis Castillo agree to 5-year contract

1 day ago
White Sox manager La Russa will not return to dugout this season
Major League Baseball

White Sox manager La Russa will not return to dugout this season

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes