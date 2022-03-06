Houston Astros Could Houston Astros benefit from MLB lockout? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Generally, an unplanned break in play is the opposite of beneficial for professional athletes.

But while players and fans alike have been negatively impacted by Major League Baseball's current halt, it could reap some unforeseen benefits for one of the league's most polarizing teams.

The Houston Astros were one of the league's most highly-publicized squads before a sign-stealing scandal took a toll on their recent legacy, and following the controversy, the team is more than eager to show that it can win without using underhanded tactics.

From a talent perspective, they're as formidable a collection of talent as the MLB has to offer, and possess a dearth of potent offensive bats, plus a solid pitching corps.

And in more ways than one, the league's lockout could open opportunities for the team to get even better as time wears on, beginning with Justin Verlander.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has made just one appearance following the 2019 World Series. He underwent surgery to repair a groin ailment in March 2020, before requiring Tommy John surgery just after he made his 12th career opening day start later that year.

He's been sidelined in rehab ever since.

Houston inked Verlander to a one-year, $25-million contract in what would be his fifth season with the squad, and though 'Stros fans are eager to see their fire-balling righty back on the bump, the additional time away naturally allows further time for recovery.

And though Verlander is likely a future Hall-of-Famer, at 38, he can use all the recuperation time he can get. Easing him into the rotation, and augmenting his rehab over a longer time period, could result in a much more productive return from the grizzled veteran.

There is also the case of Carlos Correa.

From a personal standpoint, the lockout does not yield immediate benefits for Correa, as the free agent shortstop is due for a big payday. But could it be a golden opportunity for the Astros to pitch Correa on staying put and potentially taking a hometown discount if the lockout drags on?

One report — among all the reports — suggests Correa already turned down a 10-year, $275 million deal. And though Correa has been vocal about his desires for a higher lump sum, the long the lockout continues, the longer Correa has to wait to negotiate a new deal.

In addition to their pair of beloved stars, a shortened season could also result in less injuries and an easier journey to the postseason for a troupe that's shown a keen knack for piecing together win steaks, but has faltered in longer stretches.

Could the lockout be good luck in disguise for the ever-aspiring Astros?

