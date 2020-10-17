Major League Baseball Clutch Dodgers Force Game 7 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The ALCS isn't the only series with the potential of a monumental comeback, with the Los Angeles Dodgers on the verge of overcoming a 3-1 deficit to advance to the World Series.

After winning 3-1 in Game 6, the Dodgers find themselves one win away from their third World Series in the last four seasons.

This is now only the third time since the LCS expanded to a best-of-7 format in 1985 that both the ALCS and NLCS will have a Game 7, with the other two instances coming in 2003 and 2004.

Here are 3 takeaways from this NLCS Game 6 matchup.

1. Dodgers get to Fried early

Max Fried's final line of 6.2 innings pitched with five strikeouts and only three earned runs allowed is one that the Braves will live with every time.

But the damage was done early in the first inning to give the Dodgers all of the scoring they needed to secure a Game 6 win.

Corey Seager and Justin Turner hit back to back home runs in the bottom of the first inning, where the Dodgers scored three runs, to give Walker Buehler all of the run support he needed.

Fried would recover to pitch nearly six flawless innings after the first, but the damage had already been done.

Fried had only allowed two home runs in 11 regular season starts this season, but in the playoffs, he has now allowed four in just four starts.

2. Walker Buehler dominates

In Game 1, Walker Buehler was solid, though not spectacular, for the Dodgers.

He pitched five innings and allowed one earned run while walking five batters and striking out seven.

In Game 6, he brought his A-game and shut down the Braves lineup.

Buehler pitched six innings, striking out six batters while allowing zero runs.

His second inning Houdini act with the bases loaded could also be the moment that secured the game for the Dodgers.

For the series now Buehler has a 0.82 ERA and has given the Dodgers a fighting chance in both of his starts.

He spoke with Tom Verducci after his dominant outting.

3. Mookie Betts' defensive genius

Mookie Betts hasn't been his usual dominant self at the plate this series, batting just .238 without recording an extra base hit.

But his defense in Game 5 and 6 has been otherworldly and has provided the Dodgers with a jolt of energy each time.

In Game 5, Betts pulled off a spectacular catch that saved a run for the Dodgers and got them out of the third inning when Marcell Ozuna left too early from third to run home.

In Game 6, Betts gave Ozuna more issues, robbing him of an extra base hit in the fifth inning.

The catch immediately sent social media into a frenzy, igniting reactions throughout the baseball world.

These type of defensive gems are how Betts has made his presence felt in this NLCS.

