Cleveland Plans to Drop Nickname

29 mins ago

Cleveland's Major League Baseball franchise has decided to change its nickname, according to a report by The New York Times.

The "Indians" nickname, used since 1915, has long been considered insensitive to Native Americans.

Prior to the 2019 season, Cleveland phased out logos and imagery of its cartoon mascot, Chief Wahoo.

An announcement from the team regarding future plans could come as soon as this week, and it has been reported the Cleveland franchise is considering moving forward without a replacement name, similar to the Washington Football Team, which abandoned its offensive moniker prior to the 2020 NFL season.

Washington's plan to determine a new nickname will include input from its fans, a model Cleveland could reportedly follow.

Cleveland's hope is to move away from the nickname as soon as 2022, according to reports.

Social media reacted to the announcement late Sunday night.

Stay tuned for more updates.

