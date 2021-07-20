Major League Baseball Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos stops by 'Flippin' Bats' 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's back to business as usual after the All-Star Game, but that doesn't mean All-Stars aren't welcomed on "Flippin' Bats."

And that's exactly what happened with the first post-break episode of "Flippin' Bats" , as Cincinnati Reds All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos stopped by to chat with Ben Verlander ..

Castellanos is fresh off the first All-Star appearance of his eight-year career, and he cherished that he was able to take in all of the festivities with his family.

"My favorite part of the All-Star Game was just being able to see my family react to the experience of it all," he said. "Being able to walk down the purple carpet and being able to sit there and watch [Shohei] Ohtani and Pete Alonso, [Trey] Mancini and all of these guys hit right in front of them. Just really being able to take it in and appreciate being an All-Star."

Castellanos worked his way to becoming an All-Star in the outfield this season after spending several seasons with the Detroit Tigers playing mainly third base.

But once he was moved to the outfield he felt he sense of calm that allowed his game to go to another level.

"I played third for four years but honestly I never felt really comfortable there," he said. "I never got to a place where I could relax and play third base. And honestly, when they moved me to the outfield, even though I didn't really know how to play in the outfield when they moved me there, I think I was just able to relax and my offense was able to take off."

But Castellanos said he still wants to accomplish more, particularly when it comes to team success.

"I want to be, first and foremost, known as a great baseball player and I also want to be known as a winner," he said. "And the reality of my career is that I have played over 1,000 games in the big leagues only to lose five games in the postseason."

Watch the full interview with Nick Castellanos below:

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ Verly32 .

