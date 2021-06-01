Major League Baseball MLB Super 6: White Sox take on Indians in battle for the AL Central 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

What do you get when you have two Hall of Fame managers, two teams with good pitching staffs and two passionate Midwestern fan bases?

A potential for a heck of a summer in the American League Central race.

The Chicago White Sox, led by Tony LaRussa, are leading the AL Central by 3.5 games heading into Tuesday evening. However, Terry Francona and the Cleveland Indians are hanging around, despite some offensive issues. It should make the FS1 Game of the Week (6 p.m. Tuesday) interesting.

The battle for the AL Central is starting to heat up, and you can get in on it with the FOX Super 6 app. Just answer all six questions in the MLB Late Inning Challenge on White Sox-Indians, and you can win $1,000. It’s easy and free to play on your phone or mobile device.

Here are six things you should know about Chicago and Cleveland going in.

1. Cease and desist

The White Sox's starter Tuesday is Dylan Cease, who has been solid for the Sox this season. In Cease's past seven starts, Chicago is 6-1. It should be noted, however, that he has pitched into the seventh inning only once in 10 starts. Expect to see the Chicago bullpen in this one.

For more up-to-date news on all things White Sox, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

2. Give me a Bieber

Shane Bieber has become a fixture for the Indians, and part of the reason for that is the length he provides. In 11 starts, Bieber has gone six or more innings nine times, including a one-hit, seven-inning outing Thursday in Detroit. Back on April 13, Bieber allowed only three hits in a 2-0 win over the White Sox and followed that with a six-inning, three-run, 11-strikeout performance against Chicago on April 30.

3. A hole in the Sox?

It sounds strange to say this, but one of the few weaknesses Chicago has exhibited this season has been offense late in games. Chicago’s .605 OPS from the seventh inning onward is 29th in baseball coming into Tuesday — just ahead of that of the woebegone Pittsburgh Pirates. The Sox's nine homers and 45 RBIs after the seventh are worst in the bigs. It hasn’t cost them (yet), but it’s a flaw.

4. Rock and roll

On the flip side of Chicago’s offensive struggles late in games, the Indians' pitching staff has been nothing short of awesome in the waning moments. Cleveland has a 2.86 team ERA from the seventh inning on, fourth in baseball behind the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. The Indians' 98 hits allowed after the seventh are the fewest in the game.

For more up-to-date news on all things Indians, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

5. RISP-y business

The White Sox have excelled this year at bringing runners in when they are on base. Chicago is fifth in the majors in OPS with runners in scoring position, at .791. (The Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants are ahead of them.) Their .263 average with runners on base is also fifth in the game. In an era when driving in runs is becoming a lost art, the White Sox have been doing it very well.

6. Keeping pace

For the Indians, it's all about hanging in there and keeping close to Chicago in the division. The Sox's lead is not overwhelming, but remember that the two teams won’t meet again until the final weekend in July. Between now and then, there’s a whole lot of soft division fodder for the White Sox to load up on. That’s why it's vital that Cleveland stay close.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Play FOX's Super 6 contests all MLB season long for your chance to win thousands of dollars for free! Just download the Super 6 app for your chance to win big!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.