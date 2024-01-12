Major League Baseball Charlie Culberson joining Braves' minor-league camp as a reliever Updated Jan. 12, 2024 2:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Charlie Culberson has played all four infield positions and both corner outfield positions. Now he's going to give being a full-time reliever a whirl.

The Atlanta Braves have invited Culberson to spring training as a pitcher, per multiple reports Friday.

Culberson appeared in just one game for the Braves last season. This is his second stint in Atlanta, as Culberson also played for the Braves from 2018-20. His best offensive season came in 2018, when he totaled a career-best 12 home runs, 45 RBIs and 111 OPS+, while posting a .270/.326/.466 slash line.

Culberson, 34, has also played for the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers.

Culberson has made eight appearances (7.1 innings) as a pitcher and been relatively effective, posting a combined 1.23 ERA. If Culberson were to crack Atlanta's Opening Day roster, he'd join a reputable bullpen that posted 9.83 K/9 (fourth in MLB), 3.23 BB/9 (seventh) and a 3.93 FIP (tied for seventh) last season.

The Braves are coming off a 104-58 campaign and their sixth consecutive National League East division title. That said, they lost in four games to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS for a second consecutive season.

