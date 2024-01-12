Major League Baseball
Charlie Culberson joining Braves' minor-league camp as a reliever
Major League Baseball

Charlie Culberson joining Braves' minor-league camp as a reliever

Updated Jan. 12, 2024 2:38 p.m. ET

Charlie Culberson has played all four infield positions and both corner outfield positions. Now he's going to give being a full-time reliever a whirl.

The Atlanta Braves have invited Culberson to spring training as a pitcher, per multiple reports Friday.

Culberson appeared in just one game for the Braves last season. This is his second stint in Atlanta, as Culberson also played for the Braves from 2018-20. His best offensive season came in 2018, when he totaled a career-best 12 home runs, 45 RBIs and 111 OPS+, while posting a .270/.326/.466 slash line. 

Culberson, 34, has also played for the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Culberson has made eight appearances (7.1 innings) as a pitcher and been relatively effective, posting a combined 1.23 ERA. If Culberson were to crack Atlanta's Opening Day roster, he'd join a reputable bullpen that posted 9.83 K/9 (fourth in MLB), 3.23 BB/9 (seventh) and a 3.93 FIP (tied for seventh) last season.

The Braves are coming off a 104-58 campaign and their sixth consecutive National League East division title. That said, they lost in four games to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS for a second consecutive season.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves
Charlie Culberson

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Giants get Jordan Hicks

2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Giants get Jordan Hicks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes