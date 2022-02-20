Houston Astros Carlos Correa's free agency decision looming during lockout 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Once the MLB lockout is resolved, all signs point to Carlos Correa following the money.

The only team Correa has ever played for, the Houston Astros, offered the 27-year-old superstar shortstop a deal worth $160 million over five years, meaning he would receive a hefty yearly salary, but not for very many years.

Correa — the top pick in the 2012 MLB Draft — passed on the offer and will be one of the most sought after free agents in the league once the lockout concludes, especially with Scott Boras as his agent. And thoughts are that Correa and Boras will demand a decade-long deal worth well over $300 million, considering former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, 27, signed a 10-year deal worth $325 million with the Texas Rangers.

In comparing the two, both Correa and Seager are two-time All-Stars and World Series champions. Seager won World Series and NLCS MVP during the Dodgers' title run in 2020, and won NL Rookie of the Year in 2016. Correa won AL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and won his first Gold Glove in 2021, and is thought to be one of the best defensive infielders in baseball.

General consensus is that the Astros are not willing to lock Correa in for 10 years and that he will exit Houston. But just how big of a loss would it be for H-Town?

The Astros have won the AL West four of the last five years and finished second in 2020. They have a combined record of 435-273 over that time span, and Correa has come on mightily over the past two seasons, beginning in the 2020 postseason.

During Houston's run to the ALCS that year — where they lost in seven games to the Tampa Bay Rays — Correa led the Astros with six home runs and 17 runs batted in, finishing first in slugging percentage (.766) and second in batting average (.362).

Moving into the 2021 regular season, Correa finished near the top of every statistical category for the Astros and led the team in wins above replacement at 7.2, which was also the best mark in baseball.

Reports are that the Dodgers could eventually be in the mix for Correa's services, as could the New York Yankees. But no real headway can be made until the lockout reaches a conclusion.

At that point, the baseball world will learn if Correa's time in Houston has also concluded.

