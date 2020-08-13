Major League Baseball Cardinals-White Sox Game Postponed 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The series opener on Friday between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to a positive coronavirus test among the Cardinals coaching staff.

After finishing a 2-game series against the Minnesota Twins, St. Louis has not visited the diamond since July 29 due to a coronavirus outbreak within the organization.

The total number of positive tests for the franchise is now up to 18, with 10 players contracting COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

The team has had to undergo two different quarantines and only held two organized workouts since the outbreak.

The Cards have seen a total of 15 matchups postponed, including their series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before the most recent postponement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believed the Cardinals would have time to play enough games for a "credible" season, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

As of Thursday morning, every other team in the NL Central has played at least 15 games.

St. Louis has played an MLB-low five games and currently sits at 2-3.

The first coronavirus outbreak in MLB occured when the Miami Marlins went to play the Philadelphia Phillies in the season opener. The Marlins had 21 members of the franchise – including 18 players – test positive.

The Phillies had three staff members test positive.

Both Miami and Philadelphia had seven games postponed, but have since returned to the field.

MLB has postponed a total of 29 games so far this season due to coronavirus concerns.

