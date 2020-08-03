Major League Baseball Cardinals-Tigers Series Postponed 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB announced on Monday that 13 members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization, including 7 players and 6 staff members, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, the league postponed St. Louis' upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers.

The Cardinals previously had their three-game weekend series with Milwaukee postponed after one player and 3 staff members tested positive on Saturday. The team will stay and quarantine in Milwaukee while players and staff undergo daily testing.

There is hope the Cardinals can resume play on Friday against the Chicago Cubs. St. Louis will have missed seven games so far this season thanks to the two postponed series.

In addition, MLB canceled the "Field of Dreams" game scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the decision comes from “logistical problems,” and not the positive coronavirus tests that have forced the Cardinals to cancel multiple games and quarantine.

The game was originally set to be played between the White Sox and New York Yankees, but was changed earlier this year due to the pandemic, as the league preferred to have teams remain in their geographic regions.

This is a developing story.

