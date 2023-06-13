Major League Baseball By the numbers: Inside Shohei Ohtani's incredible season thus far Updated Jun. 13, 2023 7:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Shohei Ohtani consistently redefines the idea of what a baseball player should be.

He's what you'd call a "swiss army knife," with an array of skills unlike the game has seen before. And while it's easy to see his brilliant talent with a simple eye test, his stats tell the story of a man whose dominance is unmatched.

Let’s go by the numbers of the Angels' superstar's unique season:

20: Ohtani would be a perennial All-Star if all he did was swing the bat. The man rakes, and only one AL player has clubbed more big flies than Shohei thus far. He currently sits at 20.

102: Ohtani's current amount of strikeouts. The century mark is perennial milestone for Ohtani on the mound as far as strikeouts are concerned. He’s reached the benchmark in every season since 2021. In addition, he’s the only player in the league with at least 100 strikeouts and 20 HR in each of the last three seasons.

3.8: Whether you're an fWAR (Fan Graphics' metric) or bWAR (Baseball Reference's) advocate, Ohtani leads the league in both categories. He's currently sitting at 3.8 wins above replacement in the fWAR category, and 3.5 in bWAR.

114: Strength is something Ohtani does not lack. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound behemoth is the only man to crank a ball at least 114 MPH to the opposite field.

12.1: Want strikeouts? Mr. Ohtani's got you covered on the bump. He's currently averaging well over a strikeout an inning, with 12.1 per nine. Among starters, that's currently fourth in MLB.

.955: Ohtani's only boasted a better OPS in one season (2018). He's been getting on base at a superb rate, and that's also reflected in his .291 batting average, which is the highest of his career as well.

50: Ohtani's current RBI count. Speaking of the century mark, Ohtani's almost reached that number from a runs batted in perspective, and will likely break 100 for the second time in his six seasons as a pro.

