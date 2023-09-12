Brewers vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 12
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames ready for the second of a four-game series against Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at American Family Field. The Brewers are -167 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+141). Milwaukee is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.
The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Milwaukee Brewers looking to Freddy Peralta (11-8), and JT Chargois (2-0) getting the nod for the Miami Marlins.
Take a look at everything you need from a betting perspective on the Brewers-Marlins game, from the point spread, moneyline, Over/Under and expert picks (odds via FOX Bet):
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Information & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-167
|+141
|8
|-113
|-106
|-1.5
|+124
|-146
Brewers vs. Marlins Prediction
- Score Prediction: Brewers 5, Marlins 4
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
- Win Probabilities: Brewers 56%, Marlins 44%
Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Insights
- The Brewers have won 42, or 59.2%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 11-13, a 45.8% win rate, when favored by -167 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Brewers have a 62.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (43.4%) in those games.
- This season, Miami has been victorious 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +141 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 41.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.
- Over their last 10 matchups (all had set totals), the Brewers combined with their opponents to go over the run total seven times.
- The Brewers' ATS record is 7-3-0 over their past 10 games.
Brewers Recent Stats
|Stat
|Avg/Total
|Record
|6-4
|Runs Per Game
|6.1
|HR
|8
|ERA
|2.86
|K/9
|9.9
Brewers Player Insights
- Christian Yelich is batting .274 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 walks.
- Yelich's home runs rank him 104th in MLB, and he is 59th in RBI.
- Yelich takes a hitting streak of two games into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
- Carlos Santana is hitting .233 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 walks.
- Of all MLB batters, Santana is 83rd in home runs and 51st in RBI.
- William Contreras leads the Brewers with a team-best batting average of .283.
- Contreras is on a five-game hitting streak entering this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with three walks and three RBI.
- Adames' 24 home runs and 76 RBI both lead his team.
Brewers Team Props
|Hits O/U
|Total Bases O/U
|HR O/U
|RBI O/U
|William Contreras
|0.5 (-189)
|0.5 (-189)
|0.5 (+600)
|0.5 (+215)
|Tyrone Taylor
|0.5 (-115)
|0.5 (-115)
|0.5 (+750)
|0.5 (+250)
|Rowdy Tellez
|0.5 (+110)
|0.5 (+110)
|0.5 (+800)
|0.5 (+285)
|Willy Adames
|0.5 (-130)
|0.5 (-130)
|0.5 (+550)
|0.5 (+195)
|Christian Yelich
|0.5 (-175)
|0.5 (-175)
|0.5 (+700)
|0.5 (+260)
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Marlins are 7-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Marlins Recent Stats
|Stat
|Avg/Total
|Record
|7-3
|Runs Per Game
|5.4
|HR
|17
|ERA
|5.10
|K/9
|8.3
Marlins Player Insights
- Luis Arraez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .349.
- Arraez's home run total places him 279th in the majors, and he is 92nd in RBI.
- De La Cruz has driven in the most runs for the Marlins with 74 runs batted in.
- De La Cruz is 83rd overall in home runs and 47th in RBI this season.
- Josh Bell is hitting .244 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 57 walks.
- Jake Burger is batting .240 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 28 walks.
Marlins Team Props
|Hits O/U
|Total Bases O/U
|HR O/U
|RBI O/U
|Jesús Sánchez
|0.5 (-145)
|0.5 (-145)
|0.5 (+750)
|0.5 (+285)
|Jazz Chisholm
|0.5 (-130)
|0.5 (-130)
|0.5 (+600)
|0.5 (+255)
|Jacob Stallings
|0.5 (+115)
|0.5 (+115)
|0.5 (+1200)
|0.5 (+370)
|Joey Wendle
|0.5 (-154)
|0.5 (-154)
|0.5 (+1200)
|0.5 (+260)
|Josh Bell
|0.5 (-175)
|0.5 (-175)
|0.5 (+600)
|0.5 (+240)
