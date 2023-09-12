Brewers vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 12 Published Sep. 12, 2023 6:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames ready for the second of a four-game series against Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at American Family Field. The Brewers are -167 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+141). Milwaukee is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Milwaukee Brewers looking to Freddy Peralta (11-8), and JT Chargois (2-0) getting the nod for the Miami Marlins.

Take a look at everything you need from a betting perspective on the Brewers-Marlins game, from the point spread, moneyline, Over/Under and expert picks (odds via FOX Bet):

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Information & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -167 +141 8 -113 -106 -1.5 +124 -146

Brewers vs. Marlins Prediction

Score Prediction: Brewers 5, Marlins 4

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Win Probabilities: Brewers 56%, Marlins 44%

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Insights

The Brewers have won 42, or 59.2%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-13, a 45.8% win rate, when favored by -167 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Brewers have a 62.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (43.4%) in those games.

This season, Miami has been victorious 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +141 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 41.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over their last 10 matchups (all had set totals), the Brewers combined with their opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Brewers' ATS record is 7-3-0 over their past 10 games.

Brewers Recent Stats

Stat Avg/Total Record 6-4 Runs Per Game 6.1 HR 8 ERA 2.86 K/9 9.9

Brewers Player Insights

Christian Yelich is batting .274 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 walks.

Yelich's home runs rank him 104th in MLB, and he is 59th in RBI.

Yelich takes a hitting streak of two games into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Carlos Santana is hitting .233 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 walks.

Of all MLB batters, Santana is 83rd in home runs and 51st in RBI.

William Contreras leads the Brewers with a team-best batting average of .283.

Contreras is on a five-game hitting streak entering this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with three walks and three RBI.

Adames' 24 home runs and 76 RBI both lead his team.

Brewers Team Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+215) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+285) Willy Adames 0.5 (-130) 0.5 (-130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260)

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins are 7-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Marlins Recent Stats

Stat Avg/Total Record 7-3 Runs Per Game 5.4 HR 17 ERA 5.10 K/9 8.3

Marlins Player Insights

Luis Arraez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .349.

Arraez's home run total places him 279th in the majors, and he is 92nd in RBI.

De La Cruz has driven in the most runs for the Marlins with 74 runs batted in.

De La Cruz is 83rd overall in home runs and 47th in RBI this season.

Josh Bell is hitting .244 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Jake Burger is batting .240 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 28 walks.

Marlins Team Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-145) 0.5 (-145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+285) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-130) 0.5 (-130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+255) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+370) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+260) Josh Bell 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

