Braves Find Late Power Surge

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the powerhouse team in baseball all season long, claiming the best record in the majors at 43-17.

The Atlanta Braves didn't get the memo that they should be bothered, however, as they broke open a tie game with two homers in the ninth inning to claim a 5-1 victory in Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday night.

Here are three takeaways from Atlanta's victory:

1. Ninth-inning explosion for the Braves

The Braves entered the top of the ninth deadlocked 1-1 with the Dodgers before they exploded to score four runs and seal the Game 1 win.

Austin Riley got the fireworks started for the Braves, hitting the go-ahead home run off Blake Treinen to give them a 2-1 lead that they wouldn't look back on.

Shortstop Ozzie Albies would follow with a two-run homer to give the Braves a 5-1 edged, which easily held up when the Dodgers went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

2. Starting pitcher's duel

The final score will show that the Braves had an offensive outburst, but for eight innings both offenses were limited to just one long ball.

That was largely due to the starting pitching of Max Fried for the Braves and Walker Buehler of the Dodgers.

In five innings of work, Buehler struck out seven batters, though he did walk five. None of the walks proved costly as Atlanta's only early run came on Freddie Freeman's solo homer, a 429-foot blast to right in the first inning.

On the other side, Fried struck out nine batters in six innings of work and allowed the only run the Dodgers scored on the night.

The pitching performances were even more impressive considering these were the two highest scoring teams in the National League this season.

Fried's only mistake came in the bottom of the fifth, when Kiké Hernández evened the score for LA with a towering 393-foot homer to left.

3. Looking ahead

The pitching duel Monday night was one to behold, and Game 2 figures to be just as good with Ian Anderson and Clayton Kershaw set to take the mound.

For the season, Anderson boasts a 1.95 ERA, and so far this postseason he hasn't allowed a run while striking out 17 batters in 11.2 innings pitched.

On the other side, the Dodgers will hand the ball to one of the most decorated pitchers in MLB history in Kershaw. So far this postseason, he has pitched 14 innings while allowing only three earned runs and striking out 19.

The Dodgers will look to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole after having a nine-game winning streak snapped Monday. LA had not lost since Sept. 23, winning its final four regular-season games and its four playoff games.

