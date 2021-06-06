Major League Baseball Red Sox top Yankees in extras after controversial called strike in the ninth 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There is no telling what can happen when MLB's premier rivalry is on the docket.

The latest installment of the storied Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry didn't disappoint, with the Sox completing a three-game sweep of the Yankees in the Bronx with a 6-5 win in the 10th inning Sunday.

But in this case, the final result is secondary to how it was achieved.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees had runners on first and third, and Rougned Odor was at bat with a chance to end the game. Instead, a controversial called third strike on a full count ruled him out, and the game went to the 10th inning.

The Red Sox capitalized on the Yankees' misfortune immediately, scoring two runs in the top of the 10th to take a 6-4 lead before holding on in the bottom of the inning to secure the series sweep with a final score of 6-5.

Entering this series, the Yankees had won 17 of the previous 20 matchups between the clubs, but the Sox were able to change that trajectory with a dominant showing in the three games.

The sweep pushed the Sox's lead over the Yankees in the AL East to 5.5 games and pushed the Yankees into fourth in the division.

The controversial called strike was the talk of social media after the game, with multiple voices from the MLB world chiming in.

