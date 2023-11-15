Major League Baseball
Padres' Blake Snell wins National League Cy Young in landslide vote
Major League Baseball

Padres' Blake Snell wins National League Cy Young in landslide vote

Updated Nov. 15, 2023 6:40 p.m. ET

Blake Snell might not have his next contract yet, but he now has some hardware coming his way.

The San Diego Padres southpaw was awarded the 2023 National League Cy Young on Wednesday, earning 28 of 30 first-place votes. 

It's the second such honor for Snell, who also won a Cy Young with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. He becomes just the seventh pitcher in MLB history to win the award in both leagues, joining Gaylord Perry, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay and Max Scherzer

While Snell joined rarefied air this season, it marked a comeback of sorts for the 30-year-old ace. After posting league-average numbers his first two seasons in San Diego (15-16, 3.79 ERA), Snell had an ERA north of 5.00 through his first 10 starts of the 2023 campaign. 

ADVERTISEMENT

But Snell dominated the final four-plus months of the season, going 13-3 with a 1.18 ERA, 180 strikeouts and a 1.046 WHIP in 130 innings over his final 22 starts. Snell finished the year with a 14-9 record, leading all of baseball in ERA (2.25), ERA+ (182) and hits per nine innings pitched (5.8) — as well as walks (99).

Snell is looking for more than just the Cy Young trophy this winter, hitting free agency at the perfect time. He's one of the top pitchers on the market this winter (No. 3 on FOX Sports' top 30 free agents list) and appears to be in line for a major payday. 

Fellow NL West pitchers Logan Webb of the Giants and Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks were the other two finalists for the award.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT faces Trinidad and Tobago focused on the opportunity, not the past

USMNT faces Trinidad and Tobago focused on the opportunity, not the past

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes