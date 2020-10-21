Major League Baseball Best Of Game 2 Watch Party 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel and Ben Verlander were live from the opening pitch of Game 2 of the World Series, reacting to all the action and answering your questions.

Here are the best moments from Game 2's Watch Party:

Ever wondered if umpires talk smack?

Well, you're in luck! Both Rick and Swish shared some incredible stories of legendary umpire Joe West, who allegedly once told a batter that fans were there to see Nolan Ryan, not him – and who threw a perfect bit of shade at a struggling Swisher.

An early lesson learned for Swish

The Watch Party crew has been dispensing invaluable advice to young hitters throughout the World Series, and on Wednesday, Swisher shared what happened in his first ever spring training at-bat.

Spoiler: it only took three pitches.

They do what?!

After the Rays struck first, Rick, Ben and Swish got into a discussion about batting gloves and whether they'd ever tried not using them.

All three said they regularly wore gloves, but it was Swish who mentioned what many baseball fans already know – batters who don't wear them have a different way of making sure their hands are up to the task of holding onto the bat.

And they use a certain bodily function to do it.

All-in on Mookie

FOX Sports' own – and noted Red Sox fan – Charlotte Wilder joined the party to discuss the man who's still on everyone's mind after Game 1, Mookie Betts.

According to Wilder, who's been clear that she's rooting for Mookie to win a title in L.A., Betts could be the man to turn things around for the franchise and for its beleaguered star starting pitcher.

A return to Beantown?

Speaking of the Red Sox, Rick asked Charlotte how she'd feel about Alex Cora returning as manager in Boston, a rumor that's been picking up steam lately. And Charlotte explained why she'd be for it.

World Series predictions

Before the Series started, all four of our Watch Party attendees gave their predictions, as did the rest of the MLB on FOX squad. Here were their picks:

Swisher: Dodgers in 6

Verlander: Rays in 6

Ankiel: Dodgers in 6

Martinez: Rays in 6

Alex Rodriguez: Dodgers in 6

Frank Thomas: Dodgers in 7

Dontrelle Willis: Dodgers in 7

