Are Dodgers 'second fiddle' for Freddie Freeman?

1 hour ago

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman made a highly emotional return to Atlanta last weekend, crying before Friday night's game and again while being honored on the field and receiving his World Series ring.

The slugger's reaction left at least one of his current teammates wondering if Freeman has come to grips with his move to Los Angeles.

"It was very cool (to see Freeman's reception)," Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. "He's obviously been a big contributor for our team. And I hope we're not second fiddle. It's a pretty special team over here, too."

The Atlanta Braves didn't offer Freeman a contract after 12 years with the team. The slugger, who won the World Series MVP last season, signed a six-year, $162 million deal to join the Dodgers this offseason.

The Dodgers (45-26) and Braves (42-32) appear to have a budding rivalry. The teams met in the past two National League Championship Series, with Los Angeles winning en route to the 2020 World Series crown, while Atlanta won in 2021 on its way to the championship.

Kershaw downplayed any talk of a rivalry, however.

"The rivalry thing doesn't matter," the Dodgers pitcher said. "Everyone thought the (San Francisco) Giants were our rivals, the (San Diego) Padres were our rivals. At the end of the day, just win the division. That's all we care about. So we'll beat whoever we have to."

