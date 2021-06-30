Major League Baseball Ben Verlander breaks down his picks for the MLB All-Star Game 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

Voting for the MLB All-Star Game has never felt so confusing.

There are two rounds? The vote tallies are reset?

Yes. For the first time, there are multiple rounds to this All-Star voting thing, and it all seems a bit difficult to understand.

All I know is that the All-Star Game is July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, and everyone should be voting once a day.

Here are the players I’m voting for.

CATCHER

American League: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

The definition of a durable backstop, Perez is behind the plate most every night for the Royals and is having an awesome year offensively. Perez is clearly the best option behind the plate for the AL.

National League: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

Never could I have imagined Buster Posey having the resurgence we are seeing this year. At age 34, Posey is on pace to have the best season of his career.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

FIRST BASE

American League: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

There's no question on this one. Vote Vlad.

National League: Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

With Max Muncy, it’s important to remember that batting average isn’t the end-all, be-all stat. In fact, it’s sort of a statistic of the past. The patient Muncy’s on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS are all among the highest in the National League.

SECOND BASE

American League: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

This was a tough one for me between Altuve and Marcus Semien, and it came down to the tear Altuve has been on lately. Altuve is the hotter of the two, while Semien has been struggling a bit the past few weeks, to the tune of a .235 average and .304 OBP. Meanwhile, Altuve has hit 11 home runs in the past month and leads all second basemen with an .875 OPS.

National League: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

This might not be the most exciting pick in the world, but it is absolutely the right pick. Frazier is second in MLB with 98 hits, and he leads all second basemen by a good chunk. Don’t overthink this one.

THIRD BASE

American League: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Devers is leading all third basemen with a .919 OPS, and his 19 homers are tops among those who man the hot corner.

National League: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

He hasn’t played many games at third base this year, but nonetheless, that’s where Bryant is officially listed, and that’s what we have to vote for. Bryant got off to an MVP-like start to the season. He has cooled off since, but in my opinion, that start and his versatility for the Cubs still earn him the vote.

SHORTSTOP

American League: Carlos Correa, Astros

This was another tough one for me. Correa and Xander Bogaerts have both been on fire of late, with each sporting an average over .300. Bogaerts has the edge in average and OPS, while Correa is ahead in home runs. For me, it came down to defense. Correa has been a magician in the field this year, to the tune of 1.1 defensive WAR, while Bogaerts has been statistically the worst defensive shortstop, with -0.7 defensive WAR.

National League: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

This is another easy one. You like fun? Excitement? Home runs? Bat flips? Vote Tatis.

For more from "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

OUTFIELD

American League: Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles; Michael Brantley, Astros; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

The AL outfield is tricky. Guys such as Mike Trout and Byron Buxton are receiving lots of votes, but unfortunately, neither will be able to play in the game, and neither has played in many games this season, with Trout appearing in 36 of his team's 78 games and Buxton in only 27 of 76.

Turn your attention instead to Michael Brantley, who ranks among the best in all of baseball in batting average and leads AL outfielders with 22 doubles, despite missing some time.

Cedric Mullins is toward the top of the league with 94 hits this year, and he also deserves your votes.

The last spot was tough for me, but I went with Aaron Judge. You can’t go wrong here with Judge or Adolis Garcia.

National League: Ronald Acuña, Atlanta Braves; Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds; Jesse Winker, Reds

The NL All-Star outfield is absolutely stacked this season, thanks to these three.

Acuña could become the fifth player in MLB history with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.

Together, Winker and Castellanos are having one of the most impressive seasons that I can ever remember seeing from an outfield duo. Castellanos leads the NL in batting average, and Winker isn’t far behind. Plus, Winker has blasted 19 home runs for the Reds.

STARTING PITCHER

American League: Carlos Rodón, Chicago White Sox

I would love to see Rodón get the start on the mound for the AL. Sporting a 2.06 ERA, Rodón has 113 strikeouts in 78 innings of work. Not to mention, he threw a no-hitter that was nearly a perfect game earlier this season.

National League: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

In the midst of the best season we have ever seen from a starting pitcher, is there another option? No. No, there is not.

DESIGNATED HITTER

American League: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

If you didn’t think I would go with Ohtani here, then you don’t know me at all. Ohtani is having perhaps the most incredible season we’ve ever seen in Major League Baseball. You have to vote for him.

What do you think? Voting ends Thursday, and the All-Star Game is right around the corner, so whether you agree or disagree with my picks, just keep voting!

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ Verly32 .

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.