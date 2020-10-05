Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

ALDS Recap: Astros Take Off

3 hours ago

The ALDS is officially underway, with the Houston Astros facing off against the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankess taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here are the key takeaways from the first day of the ALDS, beginning with Astros-Athletics, Game 1:

The Astros are peaking

After running through the American League over the last three seasons, appearing in two World Series and an ALCS in that time frame, the Astros struggled this regular season, finishing the year 29-31 and limping into the playoffs.

But since the postseason began, Houston has looked like the Astros of old, especially at the plate.

The Astros swept through the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card round and in Game 1 against the Athletics, their bats came to life in a major way, scoring 10 runs.

George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley all recorded RBIs, but the star of the game was shortstop Carlos Correa, who homered twice and sent home four runs.

His first home run was a 2-run shot in the 4th inning to tie the game at 3-3.

And his second jack came in the 7th inning to give the Astros their eighth run of the game.

Correa is now one home run away from tying teammate George Springer for the most home runs in Astros playoff history.

This is a developing story. 

