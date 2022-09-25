Major League Baseball
Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow each at-bat
Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow each at-bat

4 mins ago

Aaron Judge continues to chase MLB history on Sunday night after falling short of tying Roger Maris' American League home run record of 61 on Saturday. The New York Yankees are battling the Boston Red Sox in the final game of a four-game series in the Bronx.

After coming up short in the first three games of the series, Judge still sits at 60 homers on the season.

Righthander Brayan Bello is taking the mound for Boston. In three career plate appearances against Bello, Judge is 1-for-2 (single) with a walk. Stay tuned here for updates on each of Judge's at-bats.

First at-bat (Top of the 1st inning)

Judge lined a double down the right-field line to lead off the game.

A-Rod: "Judge's legend has only grown"

Former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez discusses Judge's historic season and why it's even more impressive considering he's doing it as a member of the Bronx Bombers, a franchise on which the bright lights rarely dim.

Alex Rodriguez discusses the greatness of Aaron Judge's historical season

Alex Rodriguez discusses the greatness of Aaron Judge's historical season
FOX MLB Analyst and Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez discusses the magnitude of Aaron Judge's historical season as he attempts to pass Roger Maris' AL home run record.

Maris family: "It's obviously mixed emotions"

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal spoke to Roger Maris Jr. and the Maris family about Judge approaching and potentially passing his father's home run record.

Ken Rosenthal talks to the family of Yankees legend Roger Maris

Ken Rosenthal talks to the family of Yankees legend Roger Maris
Ken Rosenthal talks to the children of New York legend Roger Maris about Aaron Judge chasing the Yankees' record for most home runs in a single season.

Time to savor Judge's brilliance

FOX Sports' Martin Rogers says that Judge's pursuit of history is not only a chance for fans to revel in his magnificent ability, but to also remember the titans of yesteryear, such as Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.

Aaron Judge's year is "most impressive offensive season in 25 years"

Aaron Judge's year is "most impressive offensive season in 25 years"
The Yankees' slugger is one home run away from Roger Maris' AL record. Nick Wright explains why he believes Judge's run "might be more impressive than Barry Bonds' 73."

Judge for AL MVP … right?

Despite Judge's statistical brilliance — he's on his way to winning the AL Triple Crown — there is a superstar in Los Angeles that is putting up numbers never seen before for a second consecutive season, on the mound and at the plate.

Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: AL MVP debate

Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: AL MVP debate
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry give their weekly American League MVP update as both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani continue to make their case for the award.

Will the Yanks retain Judge?

Crazy thing to think, isn't it?

Judge is a free agent after this season, and given his dominance this year, his price tag will be … steep. 

Is it possible he could make his way out of The Big Apple?

Aaron Judge sits one home run shy of tying AL record

Aaron Judge sits one home run shy of tying AL record
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe rank Judge among the best HR hitters of all-time.
