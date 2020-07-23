Major League Baseball 5 Best Opening Day Pitching Duels 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

MLB Opening Day 2020 is finally here, and with a condensed, 60-game schedule on the docket, starting pitching will be paramount.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled the five most compelling Opening Day 'Starter vs. Starter' matchups, in chronological order.

(Note that the odds below, current as of July 22, reflect the chances that the TEAM will win, not solely the starting pitcher.)

Gerrit Cole, RHP, Yankees (-133) vs. Max Scherzer, RHP, Nationals (+115)

J-Mac’s Take: Yankees -133. The last time we saw Cole, he was warming up in the bullpen for the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series against the Nationals.

Revenge will be sweet for Cole and the Yankees, who face a Nationals team without Anthony Rendon and lots of offensive questions. Scherzer is no slouch, either, with 3 Cy Young awards, 7 All-Star nods and a fresh World Series ring.

This is a can’t-miss duel to lead off the 2020 season.

UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): The Dodgers announced Kershaw was placed on the injured list with back stiffness. Dustin May will start in his place.

Cueto only had four starts in 2019 after coming back from Tommy John surgery, and his Giants were understandably heavy underdogs against the most complete team in the National League.

Mike Soroka, RHP, Braves (+120) vs. Jacob deGrom, RHP, Mets (-143)

J-Mac’s Take: Mets -143. The Mets ace and 2-time Cy-Young award winner led MLB in strikeouts last year (255) and was utterly dominant in his last four performances last year (12 hits in 28 innings, 1 run, 35 strikeouts).

Soroka, who is just 22, is set to be the youngest Opening Day starter in Braves history.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LHP, Blue Jays (+140) vs. Charlie Morton, RHP, Rays (-162)

J-Mac’s Take: Rays -162. After the best season of his career with the Dodgers, Hyun-Jin Ryu goes East and will first face a dangerous Rays team that has World Series aspirations.

His counterpart, Charlie Morton, gave up just 0.7 homers per nine innings, best in the Majors.

Madison Bumgarner, LHP, Diamondbacks (+110) vs. Chris Paddack, RHP, Padres (-128)

J-Mac’s Take: Bumgarner +110. It'll be weird to see Bumgarner in a Diamondbacks uniform after he spent 11 years and won three rings and a World Series MVP with the Giants.

But he might be the pitcher to push the Diamondbacks from 85 wins to the postseason. Look alive, though – he's 13-10 with a 3.40 ERA in his career vs the Padres.

