Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule, Scores After First Day of Wild Card Action Updated Oct. 1, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The road to the World Series began yesterday with four MLB Wild Card Series games. Leading off the day, the Detroit Tigers rode a dominant outing from Tarik Skubal to beat the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians, 2-1.

The Chicago Cubs won Game 1 of their series over the visiting San Diego Padres, 3-1, thanks to solo homers by Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki.

The Boston Red Sox took down their bitter AL East rival, the New York Yankees, in the Bronx, 3-1 behind another pitching gem from Garrett Crochet.

Rounding out the day, the defending World Series champions, Los Angeles Dodgers, were the only team with hot bats. They beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-5 behind two-home-run days from both Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez.

MLB Playoff Bracket

Wild Card Round

The four Wild Card Series began on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Game 2 will be on Wednesday. If necessary, Game 3 would be Thursday. Each series will be hosted at the higher seed.

American League

No. 6 Detroit Tigers at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians - Tigers lead series 1-0

(Winner will play the No. 2 seed Seattle Mariners)

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 Boston Red Sox at No. 4 New York Yankees - Red Sox lead series 1-0

(Winner will play the No. 1 seed Toronto Blue Jays)

National League

No. 6 Cincinnati Reds at No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers - Dodgers lead series 1-0

(Winner will play the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Phillies)

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 vs. Chicago Cubs - Cubs lead series 1-0

(Winner will play No. 1 seed Milwaukee Brewers)

Divisional Series

The four division series will be a five-game format.

To avoid having four games on Sunday, MLB has adjusted the schedule for the Division Series. The American League Division Series will have Games 1 and 2 on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5, before an off-day on Monday. The National League Division Series will get the day off on Sunday with Game 3 taking place on Monday, Oct. 6.

Start times for the Division Series have not been announced.

American League

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBD, FOX)

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 5 (TBD, FOX)

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 7 (TBD, FOX)

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 10 (TBD, FOX)*

National League

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 (TBD, TBS)

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 6 (TBD, TBS)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 8 (TBD, TBS)

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 9 (TBD, TBS)*

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 11 (TBD, TBS)*

League Championship Series

The two championship series will be a seven-game format.

ALCS

Game 1: Oct. 12 (TBD, FOX)

Game 2: Oct. 13 (TBD, FOX)

Game 3: Oct. 15 (TBD, FOX)

Game 4: Oct. 16 (TBD, FOX)

Game 5: Oct. 17 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 6: Oct. 19 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 7: Oct. 20 (TBD, FOX)*

NLCS

Game 1: Oct. 13 (TBD, TBS)

Game 2: Oct. 14 (TBD, TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 16 (TBD, TBS)

Game 4: Oct. 17 (TBD, TBS)

Game 5: Oct. 18 (TBD, TBS)*

Game 6: Oct. 20 (TBD, TBS)*

Game 7: Oct. 21 (TBD, TBS)*

World Series

The World Series will be a seven-game format.

Game 1: Oct. 24 (TBD, FOX)

Game 2: Oct. 25 (TBD, FOX)

Game 3: Oct. 27 (TBD, FOX)

Game 4: Oct. 28 (TBD, FOX)

Game 5: Oct. 29 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 6: Oct. 31 (TBD, FOX)*

Game 7: Nov. 1 (TBD, FOX)*

* If necessary

Who's in?

American League

1. Toronto Blue Jays – The Blue Jays clinched the AL East for the first time since 2015. They will earn a first-round bye, and have home-field advantage through the ALCS.

2. Seattle Mariners – The Mariners clinched the AL West crown for the first time since 2001, and will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the ALDS.

3. Cleveland Guardians – The Guardians' improbable season comeback garners them the AL Central title and will host the team they leaped over, the Tigers, in a wild-card series.

4. New York Yankees – The Yankees clinched a wild-card spot and will now host the Red Sox in a blockbuster first-round series.

5. Boston Red Sox – The Red Sox return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. They will take on their bitter Yankees rivals in the wild-card round.

6. Detroit Tigers – The Tigers salvaged an AL Wild Card berth after a stunning late-season collapse. They will take on the AL Central champions Guardians in the wild-card series.

National League



1. Milwaukee Brewers – The Brewers secured their third straight NL Central title. They earned a bye in the first round, the NL's overall No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason (including the World Series).

2. Philadelphia Phillies – The Phillies clinched the NL East title for the second straight year. They also have a first-round bye, the NL's overall No. 2 seed and home-field advantage in the NLDS.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 12th time in the past 13 years. They will be the No. 3 seed in the NL and host the Reds in the wild-card series.

4. Chicago Clubs – The Cubs will be making their first playoff appearance since 2020 and the first in a full-length season since 2018. They will have home-field advantage in their wild-card series with the Padres.

5. San Diego Padres – The Padres clinched their fourth postseason trip in six years and head to Chicago to meet the Cubs in a wild-card series.

6. Cincinnati Reds – The Reds waited until the last day of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot. They will head out west to face the Dodgers in a wild-card series.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more