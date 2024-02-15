Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Yankees' Aaron Judge favored to lead MLB in home runs Published Feb. 15, 2024 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With position players reporting to spring training, it's time for bettors to turn their attention to the MLB season.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson are atop the preseason home run leader odds list.

Judge set the Yankees' single season mark with 62 home runs in 2022, breaking the team record set by Roger Maris in 1961. He missed 42 games last season with a toe injury.

Olson led the majors with 54 homers last season, breaking Andruw Jones' team record of 51 (2005).

Shohei Ohtani, who led the American League in homers last season with 44 while playing with the Los Angeles Angels, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the most lucrative free-agent signing in history (10 years, $700 million).

Ohtani will not pitch this season after suffering an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow in August.

But that injury will not affect Ohtani swinging the bat, and FOX Sports' Ben Verlander expects him to have a monster debut season with the Dodgers.

"Even though Ohtani will only be a designated hitter this year as he heals from his UCL surgery, I expect him to be the fearsome hitter we all know and love," said Verlander, host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. "I believe he can hit 60 home runs in his first year with the Dodgers.

"I believe he can easily drive in 120 runs. With [Mookie] Betts and Freddie Freeman hitting ahead of him, Ohtani will have a lot more RBI opportunities than he did with the Los Angeles Angels."

Here are the latest odds as spring training gets underway.

2024 MLB HOME RUN LEADER ODDS: *

Aaron Judge, Yankees: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Matt Olson, Braves: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Pete Alonso, Mets: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Juan Soto, Yankees: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180)

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Austin Riley, Braves: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Mike Trout, Angels: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Rafael Devers, Red Sox: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Jorge Soler, Giants: +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)

Bryce Harper, Phillies: +4800 (bet $10 to win $490 total)

* odds as of 2/15/24

Here are the home-run leaders for the previous 10 seasons:

2023: Matt Olson, Braves (54)

2022: Aaron Judge, Yankees (62)

2021: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, and Salvador Perez, Royals (48)

2020: Luke Voit, Yankees (22)

2019: Pete Alonso, Mets (53)

2018: Khris Davis, A's (48)

2017: Aaron Judge, Yankees (52)

2016: Mark Trumbo, Orioles (47)

2015: Chris Davis, Orioles (47)

