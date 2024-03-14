Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Jackson Holliday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto favored to be top rookies Published Mar. 14, 2024 10:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spring Training is underway and faithful MLB bettors have finally had a glimpse of the squads taking the field in 2024.

And one of the hot topics among fans is, which of the top newcomers are the next surefire things?

Picking out this season's freshman phenom not only makes you a great scout, but could earn you some coin if you place a wager on their rookie of the year (ROY) odds early enough.

So, with that in mind, we decided to take a look at the opening favorites for ROY in each league, and give you FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica's best bet for the NL ROY award.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday is the betting favorite for the 2024 American League ROY at +250.

Yet to make his MLB debut, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick has taken the minors by storm with 157 hits, 114 runs and 13 homers while batting .321 last season.

Holliday highlights the Orioles farm system, which was named the best in the majors heading into this season.

Following close behind Holliday is Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter at +300.

The 2023 World Series champions saw a spark in their offense when Carter made his debut in September.

In limited action, Carter batted .306 with 15 runs, 12 RBIs and five home runs over 62 regular-season at-bats.

He followed that up with a productive postseason, hitting .300 with a home run, six RBIs and nine runs to help Texas hoist the World Series trophy.

Here are the latest AL ROY odds from DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the regular season.

2024 AL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Evan Carter, Texas Rangers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Nolan Schanuel, Los Angeles Angels: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Parker Meadows, Detroit Tigers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Kyle Manzardo, Cleveland Guardians: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* odds as of 3/14/24

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the betting favorite to claim the 2024 NL ROY honor.

Prior to joining the MLB, Yamamoto was a pitching phenom in Japan, where he was a three-time Pacific League MVP and a three-time Triple Crown winner.

In addition, he was a part of the squad that helped Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Yamamoto will be joining a star-studded pitching staff in L.A. that already features Tyler Glasnow and Bobby Miller.

Here are the latest NL ROY odds from DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the regular season.

2024 NL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Jung Hoo Lee, San Francisco Giants: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Michael Busch, Chicago Cubs: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

* odds as of 3/14/24

NL Rookie of the Year Pick via Chris "The Bear" Fallica:

Yoshiobu Yamamoto and Jackson Chourio have gotten the headlines and are of shorter odds, but the Marlins' Max Mayer is worth a play here.

Mayer was the third overall pick in 2020 and has looked good this spring, as he’s just about back from Tommy John surgery.

With Sandy Alcántara out, there should be a spot in the rotation when Meyer is ready. He’s got the stuff to make good on all the hype.

PICK: Max Meyer (+2500) to win NL ROY

