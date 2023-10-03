Major League Baseball 2023 World Series MVP odds: Ronald Acuna Jr. opens as favorite Updated Oct. 3, 2023 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB playoffs are here, which means it's only a number of weeks until we crown a new champion.

With the Fall Classic on the horizon, now is as good a time as any to look at the prestigious World Series MVP award, especially because the odds are out.

Will Mookie Betts cap off his season with a title and the World Series MVP? Or will teammate Freddie Freeman get the nod if the Dodgers win?

Can Ronald Acuña Jr. continue his season for the ages with a World Series MVP? Or will Adley Rutschman and the Orioles continue to surprise and take home the hardware?

As always, the odds tell a story, so let's dive into the lines for the biggest names.

WORLD SERIES 2023 MVP*

Ronald Acuña Jr, Braves: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Austin Riley, Braves: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Matt Olsen, Braves: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Mookie Betts, Dodgers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

Ozzie Albies, Braves: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Kyle Tucker, Astros: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Adley Rutschman, Orioles: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Jose Altuve, Astros: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

*Odds as of 10/3/2023

Ronald Acuña Jr. +800

Forget the 40/40 club; the odds on favorite to win World Series MVP, Ronald Acuña Jr., created the 40/70 club this season. Yes, he is the only member.

His unique combination of contact hitting, power and speed places him at the top of his formidable squad, which had the best record in the league.

"Slashing his strikeout rate in half. If he continued to whiff at a slightly above average rate, no one would be complaining because of his unprecedented power/speed feats," wrote FOX Sports MLB analyst Jordan Shusterman. "Instead, he's now also an elite contact hitter to match his otherworldly slugging potential, somehow further raising the ceiling of how much damage he can do strictly with his bat, let alone his legs."

He comes into the postseason as the betting favorite to win the award, and it makes sense, especially because the Braves are also the current favorites to win it all. If he can keep these numbers up while leading the Braves to a World Series title, this might be the easiest value bet this postseason.

Will the star cap off an already amazing season?

Who do you like to win the 2023 World Series MVP? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all MLB news.

