Major League Baseball 2022 World Series: Astros beat Phillies to claim World Series title 11 mins ago

It's time to celebrate, Houston!

Yordan Alvarez blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies , 4-1, claiming their first World Series title since 2017.

Houston starter Framber Valdez held the Phillies to just one run on two hits in six innings of work.

Here are the top plays from Game 6:

Flashing the leather

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is one of the top, young stars in the game today. Need proof? Check out this play.

Oh, so close

With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa golfed a breaking ball to deep left. It looked like it was heading toward the seats, but Houston's Yordan Alvarez made the catch at the warning track.

Back, back, back, GONE!

Kyle Schwarber put the Phillies on the board first as he crushed a solo home run to deep right.

Houston, we have liftoff!

Shortly after Schwarber gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead, it was Houston's turn to answer back. Yordan Alvarez blasted a three-run homer to deep center to give the Astros a 3-1 lead.

Astros fans were fired up after Alvarez's go-ahead home run, including Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the bettor with a $75 million payout banking on Houston.

A little insurance

Astros catcher Christian Vázquez stepped up to the plate and ripped a single to left, bringing in Alex Bregman to score and giving Houston a 4-1 lead.

