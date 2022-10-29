Major League Baseball 2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 2 top plays, live updates 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the Houston Astros in Texas on Saturday in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series , exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Philly leads the series after defying the odds and roaring back from five runs Friday to claim a jaw-dropping 6-5 victory at Houston in Game 1. The Phils became the first team in two decades to overcome a five-run deficit in a World Series game, and its victory marked the largest comeback by a National League team in the World Series since 1956.

The favored Astros, which are now 0-5 all time in World Series Game 1s, are aiming to bounce back at home Saturday.

Here are the top plays from Game 2:

Phillies vs. Astros (PHI leads series 1-0)

Setting the stage

Game 2 is set to begin at 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park.

Saturday's pitching matchup will feature Zack Wheeler on the mound for Philadelphia. He is 9-3 when his start surpasses six innings and 8-10 when his start goes six innings or fewer (regular and postseason).

On the other side, Framber Valdez will start for the Astros. He led the American League with 26 quality starts, including an MLB -record 25 in a row, and also produced a league-high quality start percentage (83.9%, minimum 10 starts).

Stay tuned for updates.

