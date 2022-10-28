Major League Baseball 2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS to punch their ticket to MLB 's biggest stage.

Here are the top plays from Game 1:

Phillies vs. Astros

The new Mr. October?

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is playing in the World Series for the first time in his storied career. The FOX MLB broadcast crew took a look at what Harper will bring to the table as he gets set to play on baseball's biggest stage.

Verlander dealing early on

Justin Verlander starts Game 1 of the World Series with a strikeout as he caught Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber looking.

