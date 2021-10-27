2021 World Series: Astros looking to even series with Braves in Game 2

Major League Baseball
The Atlanta Braves entered the World Series with a wave of momentum, and after Game 1, it doesn't appear that they are slowing down.

After a 6-2 win in Game 1, the Braves are looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Houston Astros before the action heads to Atlanta.

The Astros could use some good energy if they are going to tie the series, so Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman spoke with Astros fans outside Minute Maid Park, giving them the stage to explain why neutral fans should get behind their team in this World Series.

Jake & Jordan ask Astros fans why we should root for Houston in the World Series on FOX
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman interview Houston Astros fans before Game 1 of the World Series about Houston's cheating scandal and question why fans should root for them over the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.

The Astros were able to use that good energy to jump on Braves starting pitcher Max Fried in the second inning.

They were able to bust the game open, scoring four runs in the inning to take a 5-1 lead.

Here are the best plays from Game 2 of the 2021 World Series.

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros (Braves lead 1-0)

First lead

Jose Altuve got the Astros' offense flowing early with a double to get into scoring position before Alex Bregman brought him home.

That resulted in the Astros' first lead of this World Series.

Even the score

The Astros' lead was short-lived, with the Braves tying the game in the top of the second inning thanks to a Travis d'Arnaud solo home run.

Astronomical inning

With runners on first and third base, Jose Siri brought the first of four Astros runs home in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single.

That was followed by an RBI from Martín Maldonado as well as an error by the Braves to score two more runs for the Astros.

Maldonado was then brought home by an RBI single from Michael Brantley, giving the Astros a 5-1 lead.

Stay tuned for more updates from Game 2!

