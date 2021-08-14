Major League Baseball 2021 MLB no-hitter tracker: Tying the all-time record 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's time to officially call the 2021 MLB season what it is: a no-hitter epidemic.

The record for no-hitters in a season is eight, set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed. That was matched Saturday in Arizona, when Tyler Gilbert of the Diamondbacks — in his very first MLB start — no-hit the Padres.

Before 2021, only four times in the modern era (1990, 1991, 2012, 2015) had there been seven no-hitters in a season.

But this year, with more than half the season to go, MLB pitchers had already recorded that many, capped by Zach Davies and three Chicago Cubs relievers combining to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24.

Why this bonanza of hitless games is happening is a debate for another day, so for now, we are following along as the no-hitter tally climbs and the baseball records fall.

Here's a look at the pitching feats accomplished and records broken so far this season.

1. April 9: Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers

San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres franchise history to kick off the early-season spree. He struck out 10 batters in a 3-0 victory over the Rangers. The only thing that prevented his outing from being a perfect game was a hit-by-pitch on Joey Gallo in the fourth inning.

2. April 14: Carlos Rodón, Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians

In the comeback story of the season so far, Carlos Rodón threw the 20th no-hitter in White Sox history after being non-tendered by the team the previous offseason. The 8-0 victory over the Indians was a perfect game until Rodón hit Roberto Pérez on the foot in the ninth inning.

3. May 5: John Means, Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners

In this one, John Means struck out 12 and faced the minimum 27 batters. The only baserunner, Sam Haggerty, reached on a dropped third strike and was then caught trying to steal second. It was the third straight no-hitter in which the pitcher did not give up a walk. With a final score of 6-0, Means' outing was the 10th no-hitter in Orioles franchise history and the team's first solo no-no since 1969.

4. May 7: Wade Miley, Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians

Just two days after Means' no-no, Wade Miley took the mound and matched the feat, making the Indians the 17th team in MLB history to be no-hit twice in one season. The 3-0 victory was the 17th no-hitter in Reds history, and Miley struck out eight while allowing two baserunners, one on an error and the other on a walk. May 7 marked the earliest that there had been four no-hitters in a season since 1917.

5. May 18: Spencer Turnbull, Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Baseball made it 11 whole days before the fifth no-hitter of the season, this time a 5-0 victory by the Tigers against the Mariners, making Seattle the second team to be no-hit twice in 2021. Spencer Turnbull's outing, in which he recorded nine strikeouts and two walks, was the first no-hitter for Detroit since Justin Verlander threw one in 2011.

It also marked the first time since August 2015 that there were three no-hitters in a calendar month and the first time since June 2012 that there were three no-hitters in a 14-day span. The Mariners became the fourth team since 1900 and the first since the 2015 Dodgers to be no-hit twice in 14 days.

6. May 19: Corey Kluber, New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

Finally healthy, Corey Kluber is getting back to his Cy Young form in the Bronx, and he showcased that in the Yankees' first no-hitter since David Cone's perfect game in 1999. It was the first time since April 30 and May 1, 1969, that there were no-hitters on back-to-back days (though there were two on June 29, 1990!).

The 2-0 victory over the Rangers completed 2021's trilogy of double no-hit teams. Kluber struck out nine batters, allowing only a walk to Charlie Culberson. It was the fourth no-hitter in the month of May, tying June 1990 for the most in a calendar month in baseball history. Kluber pitched just one inning for Texas in 2020 but nonetheless becomes the third pitcher to no-hit the team he played for the previous season.

7. June 24: Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers drew eight walks — including five off starter Davies — and struck out only seven times, but they couldn't manage a hit against the Cubs.

It was the first combined no-hitter in Cubs history and the 17th overall for the franchise. Interestingly, the last time the Dodgers were no-hit was also against the Cubs (Jake Arrieta on Aug. 30, 2015).

8. Aug. 14: Tyler Gilbert, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

No-hitter No. 8 was perhaps the most unbelievable of the season. In his fourth career MLB game and very first start on the mound, Gilbert joined some illustrious company.

The 27-year-old had a long journey to the big leagues, including the Rule 5 draft and six seasons in the minors. Prior to Saturday, he had made three scoreless relief appearances this season.

He logged five strikeouts and three walks in Arizona's 7-0 win.

9. Stay tuned … the record could be broken any day.

