How to Watch Syracuse vs. Indiana: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Syracuse Orange face the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

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Syracuse went 15-17 last season, and Indiana went 18-14 last season. This season, Syracuse is 2-0 and Indiana is 2-0 as of Nov. 5.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Indiana

When: Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Eighteen rebounds through two games is a big number for a guard, and Gavin Doty pairs them with 16 points a night for Syracuse. He grabbed 13 boards in the opener against New Haven and is 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

The Siena transfer averaged 17.9 points there last season. He has yet to commit a turnover in 60 minutes with the Orange. Indiana has forced 31 turnovers so far, so that clean sheet faces its first real test.

Indiana's lead guard has swung from 19 points on eight shots against Eastern Illinois to two points on 0-for-7 shooting against Bellarmine. Markus Burton still leads the Hoosiers with nine assists.

He averaged 18.5 points at Notre Dame last season and made all three of his 3-point tries in this season's opener. Fouls hurt him Thursday, when he picked up five in 25 minutes. Syracuse's opponents have turned it over 22 times this season. Staying out of foul trouble keeps Indiana's offense in his hands.

Bryce Lindsay has made six 3-pointers off the Indiana bench, the most on the team. He scored 15 against Bellarmine and added four assists. He also scored 14 in 24 minutes against Eastern Illinois.

At Villanova last season, he averaged 11.9 points as a regular starter. He is 9-for-21 from the field overall and has drawn seven free-throw attempts. Syracuse's opponents have gone 10-for-39 from 3-point range. His shooting gives Indiana a scoring punch behind its starters.

Syracuse vs. Indiana Odds