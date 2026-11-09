How to Watch Marshall vs. Ohio State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Marshall Thundering Herd visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

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Marshall went 19-13 last season, and Ohio State went 21-13 last season. This season, Marshall is 1-1 and Ohio State is 1-1 as of Nov. 9.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Marshall vs. Ohio State

When: Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Ten assists in two games lead Marshall, and Noah Otshudi is also scoring 19 points a night as the guard who runs the offense. He had 22 on 9-for-18 shooting in Saturday's home loss to Toledo.

His scoring is up from 14.5 points last season, when he started all 31 games. Ball security is the thing to track. He has seven turnovers so far, and a cleaner night would give Marshall more possessions against an Ohio State defense that allowed 94 points at BYU in its opener.

Fazl Oshodi has taken 18 of Marshall's 54 3-point attempts while coming off the bench. The Southern University transfer made four 3-pointers and scored 16 against Buffalo, then went 2-for-8 from deep in the loss to Toledo.

He made 1.8 3-pointers per game at Southern last season, so the volume fits his history. BYU went 11-for-24 from beyond the arc against Ohio State, and Oshodi gives Marshall a second shooter beside leading scorer Bryce Slay. Bench scoring for the Thundering Herd runs through his attempts.

Ohio State has made 47 of 53 free throws, and John Mobley Jr. accounts for 13 of those makes without a miss. The junior guard scored 25 in Friday's win over Youngstown State and handed out four assists.

Fouls were the problem in the opener, when he fouled out at BYU. He stayed on the floor against Youngstown State. Marshall sent Toledo to the line 35 times on Saturday, which puts his free-throw shooting in play again. His foul count matters as much as his scoring.

Jimmie Williams is 1-for-10 from the field off Ohio State's bench, including 0-for-7 from 3-point range. That is a new role for a guard who started every game at Duquesne last season and averaged 15.1 points.

He has found other ways to help, with four rebounds and three assists against Youngstown State, and he is perfect on six free throws. Marshall's first two opponents went 8-for-42 from 3-point range. A made 3-pointer on Monday would be his first of the season.

Marshall vs. Ohio State Odds