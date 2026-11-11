College Basketball
How to watch Lindenwood vs. Nebraska
College Basketball

How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Nebraska: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Nov. 11, 2026 10:58 a.m. ET

The Lindenwood Lions visit the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

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No. 25 Nebraska is 2-0 after a home win against Providence on Nov. 7, a result that fits a 28-7 team from last season. Lindenwood is 2-1 after a loss at TCU and two lopsided home wins, and this is its first trip into a ranked Big Ten gym.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Nebraska

Players To Watch

Efficient shooting has defined the start for Lindenwood's senior guard, who is 9-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Xavier Spencer has been in the starting lineup each night and handed out six assists in Saturday's 115-44 win over East-West.

He averaged 11.9 points at UMass Lowell last season. Turnovers are the concern, with eight so far and most of them in the 98-59 loss at TCU. Nebraska has forced 33 turnovers in its two wins, so his decisions against pressure set the tone for the Lions.

Noah Taitz has given Lindenwood instant offense off the bench, scoring 31 points across three games. He has made two 3-pointers in each of them and scored 12 in 25 minutes at TCU, his longest night of the season.

Lindenwood is his fourth college stop after Stanford, Loyola Marymount and Utah Valley, where he averaged 5.0 points last season. Nebraska held Providence to 7-for-38 shooting from 3-point range on Saturday. Clean looks from the perimeter will be harder for him to find against the Huskers.

Providence had no answer for Nebraska's senior forward on Saturday, when Pryce Sandfort scored 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting in a 67-58 win. He is averaging 22.5 points through two games and has missed just one free throw.

He averaged 17.8 points in 32 starts last season, his first at Nebraska after leaving Iowa. His 3-point shot has been cooler than usual, but he keeps getting to the line. TCU went 28-for-38 at the stripe against Lindenwood, so his ability to draw contact fits this matchup.

Damon Wilkinson made all nine of his free throws in the 106-64 rout of Le Moyne, finishing with 11 points in 15 minutes off the bench. He followed with six points and seven rebounds against Providence. That adds up to 17 points in 32 minutes, a productive rate for a reserve.

At South Dakota State last season, he averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. Lindenwood has outrebounded its first three opponents 140-74. His work on the glass in a reserve role is how Nebraska keeps that edge from flipping.

Lindenwood vs. Nebraska Odds

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