Too Little, Too Late For Tiger

Tiger Woods closed the 2020 PGA Championship with his best round of the tournament, carding a 3-under 67 Sunday to finsh 1-under on the week.

Woods shot a 2-under 68 to open Thursday before posting a 2-over 72 on Friday and Saturday.

He was plagued by putting problems throughout the championship, with 31 putts on Saturday, when he also hit just 4 of 14 fairways. For the tournament, Woods was 47th in the PGA's "Strokes Gained from Putting" statistic.

Entering Sunday, Woods was in 59th place at 2-over, 11 strokes back of the leader Dustin Johnson. It was the second-worst position after 54 holes at a major of Woods' career.

11 golfers were within three strokes of DJ heading into the final round at TPC Harding Park.

Two-time defending PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka exuded confidence before Sunday's tee-off, looking to become the first golfer in almost 100 years to three-peat the PGA Championship.

Byeong Hun An had the highlight of Sunday so far when he moved to 3 under on the tournament after hitting a hole-in-one on the par-3 11th.

The 189-yard hole-in-one was An’s first on the PGA Tour.

The competitors on the green are showing off their strength, including DeChambeau drilling a 95-yard putt on Saturday.

Currently, Johnson is tied for the lead at 10-under with Paul Casey and Collin Morikawa.

And in the process, DJ is setting personal records in most birdies made in a round of a major.

And Paul Casey could also be making records today.

This was Woods' 2nd tournament and 1st major event of the season since the PGA Tour resumed play. He tied for 40th last month at the Memorial Tournament.

Woods will not play at the Wyndham Championship next week, and will use the next few weeks to prepare for the year’s 2 remaining majors, September’s U.S. Open and November’s Masters.

Before the hiatus, Woods was 28th in FedEx Cup points, and he is now projected to finish 49th.

To qualify for the Tour Championship in Atlanta, he needs to be in the Top 30 following the BMW Championship, the 2nd of 3 playoff events.

