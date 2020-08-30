golf Tiger's Hopes Dashed 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tiger Woods' season was marked by promising starts and ultimate struggles – and the close of his campaign was no different.

Woods failed to qualify for the Tour Championship after finishing this week's BMW Championship at 11 over par, marking the end of his PGA Tour season on Sunday.

He shot a 1-over 70 in the final round, the best of his four days on the course. For the first time in 10 years, Woods went an entire tournament shooting over par in all four rounds.

Woods made two birdies in the first four holes, but as was the story through the weekend, he had issues on the back nine on Sunday.

The 44-year-old could only mix in one more birdie and finished with a double-bogey, good for a tie for 51st place in his final event of the season.

And with it, his hopes of being crowned FedEx Cup champion for a third time were ended.



Tiger needed a top-five finish at Olympia Fields to secure a spot in the field for next weekend's Tour Championship in Atlanta. His season ended far outside the top 30 finish needed in the FedEx Cup standings.

In the four events he's played since the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 15-time major champion has struggled to find consistency.

Woods finished 6 over par at the Memorial, 1 under par at the PGA Championship and 6 under par at the Northern Trust. His top finish this season was tied for 37th at the PGA Championship.

Tiger will now have almost three weeks to prepare for the second major of the year, the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, starting Sept. 17.



Having won just one major since claiming the 2008 U.S. Open, he'll be in search of his 16th major title.

