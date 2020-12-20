Tiger And His Cub

PGA Tour
The classic adage "like father, like son" rang true this weekend, as Tiger Woods and his son Charlie stole the show at the 2020 PNC Championship.

Donning matching Sunday reds, Woods and his 11-year-old son ended the tournament at 20-under, five strokes behind the Team Thomas duo of Justin Thomas and his father, Mike.

The PNC Championship started in 1995 as the Father-Son Challenge, and includes former major or Players Championship winners and their kin facing off on the green in a two-round spectacle.

Woods and his son carded seven birdies on Sunday, with an impressive drive from Charlie on the 13th hole where he almost found the green from 245 yards out.

The pair had two eagles in the final round to lead the tournament with three total, including a team effort on the par-five 14th hole.

Tiger and Charlie had ended the first day of the tournament in a six-way tie for sixth place with a score of 10 under 62.

Day 1 featured another Charlie highlight, as he hit an eagle on par-five No. 3.

But most striking was how much the younger Woods looked like his father throughout the two days.

They were in sync on the range earlier in the week.

They even shared the same celebrations and mannerisms, including the iconic fist-pump ...

... the Tiger twirl ...

... and that classic Woods swing.

This marked the Woods duo's first appearance in the tournament, and the social media world loved every minute of it.

