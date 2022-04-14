Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods commits to play in pro-am ahead of The Open Tiger Woods commits to play in pro-am ahead of The Open
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods commits to play in pro-am ahead of The Open

1 hour ago

Tiger Woods has committed to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Ireland's Adare Manor on July 4-5.

The two-day event will take place 10 days before the start of The Open at St. Andrews in Scotland, which Woods recently committed to play in after his final round at the Masters on Sunday, where he finished 47th.

The 15-time PGA major champion will be making his fourth career appearance at this pro-am (2000, 2005 and 2010). It is typically played every five years but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The star-studded field also includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, among others.

Tiger Woods' Masters return: "Most amazing achievement"

Tiger Woods' Masters return: "Most amazing achievement"
Skip Bayless explains why the only thing that mattered at last weekend’s Masters tournament was Tiger Woods’ triumphant return to the golf course.

"Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the pro-am for a very long time, and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament," McManus said in a statement

"His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators, and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us."

