PGA Tour Tiger Makes Cut Despite Struggles 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second day of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park got underway with all eyes on Tiger Woods ... well, and Bryson DeChambeau's new driver.

Woods enjoyed a solid opening round, shooting a 2-under 68 and putting himself in the mix heading into the second day of action. But as consistent as Woods played to open the tournament, Friday turned out to be a different story.

Woods struggled mightily with his short game on Friday, which started on the opening hole when he missed a 7-footer for birdie and settled for par. He did have a pair of birdies on Friday, including a nice putt on the 16th hole to get him back to even par.

Woods concluded the second round with a 2-over 72, putting him at even par heading into the weekend. The cut line was +1.

As for DeChambeau, he currently sits at 2-under following Friday's round. He has positioned himself close enough to the leaders to be in the thick of things, despite not playing his best golf.

But regardless of how DeChambeau played on Friday, the talk of the tournament still surrounded the beefed-up standout accidently snapping the head of his driver after crushing a tee shot during Thursday's opening round.

DeChambeau has yet to win a major, but his massive drives have earned him plenty of fans along the way. FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder and Mark Titus discussed DeChambeau and his soaring popularity on Friday.

"I want Bryson DeChambeau to be in my life for the foreseeable future because the guy is a content machine," Titus said.

Wilder went on to add that "seeing fans react to Bryson is one of the greatest things in sports that people aren't talking about enough."

While DeChambeau and Woods certainly dominated the headlines during the first two days of the PGA Championship, a golfer who ranks outside the top 100 in the world is currently leading the field.

Haotong Li, a 25-year-old who has not posted a top-10 finish in more than a year, shot a 5-under 65 at TPC Harding Park on Friday to take the second round lead at 8-under.

Li is looking to become the first Chinese golfer to ever win a men's major championship. In fact, Li was so dialed in that he was seen practicing nearly five hours after his round concluded.

With an impressive 6-under 64 on Friday, Tommy Fleetwood has worked his way in contention. He joined a group of five other players tied for second at -6, including Brooks Koepka and Jason Day, two back of Li.

The shot of the day came on the par-4 ninth hole, when Mark Hubbard sunk a shot from 238 yards out for an eagle.

Woods tees off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, eight strokes off the lead. The largest 36-hole deficit he's ever overcome at a major is six strokes, at the 2005 Masters.

Get more from PGA Tour Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.