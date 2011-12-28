Tiger ex-mistress tweets she's pregnant BY foxsports • December 28, 2011 share facebook twitter reddit link

The first of Tiger Woods' former mistresses to expose the string of affairs which led to his divorce has tweeted that she is five months pregnant.

Rachel Uchitel posted pictures late Tuesday on the social networking site, showing her with new husband Matt Hahn, an insurance broker, touching her bump. She wrote "checking out my baby bump at 5 months..." and "expecting big things for 2012... Five down, Four months to go..."

The couple had a small wedding in Las Vegas in October and an insider told Life & Style at the time that Uchitel was pregnant and the pair planned to have a bigger wedding after the baby arrives.

This is the first time Uchitel herself has confirmed the news.

The pair met in November 2010 and lived together in New York for several months before moving to San Francisco shortly before the wedding.

Uchitel, 36, became a household name after she became the first of Woods' alleged mistresses to expose his infidelity, leading to a string of revelations in 2009, which eventually forced him to take a break from competitive golf and caused his divorce from wife Elin Nordegren in August 2010.

Uchitel later appeared on VH1's "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" where she sought help for a "love addiction."

She first rose to fame in the days after Sept. 11, 2001, when the New York Post published a front-page picture of her crying as she searched in vain for her fiance, investment banker James Andrew O'Grady, in the rubble of the World Trade Center.

