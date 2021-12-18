PGA Tour
Tiger and Charlie Woods put on a show at PNC Championship Tiger and Charlie Woods put on a show at PNC Championship
PGA Tour

Tiger and Charlie Woods put on a show at PNC Championship

22 hours ago

Round 1 of the 2021 PNC Championship in Orlando is in the books, and Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, put on quite the show.

Woods' participation in the event comes less than three weeks after the 15-time major champion revealed that his days as a full-time PGA Tour pro are probably over in the wake of a life-threatening car crash that nearly claimed his right leg 10 months ago.

And while this weekend's tournament is nowhere near the level of a PGA Tour event, Team Woods wasted no time turning heads for the second consecutive year.

The 20 teams in action this weekend boast a total of 67 major championships. Team Woods is paired with Team Thomas — last year's winners made up of former World No. 1 Justin Thomas and his father Mike.

Ahead of the first round, retired professional and World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino — who won six majors and 29 Tour events in his career — expressed his admiration for Charlie.

Kicking things off at the No. 1 tee in the first hole of action, Charlie smashed it right down the middle. 

In his first competitive shot in a year, Tiger sunk the putt to get off to a strong start.

Team Woods continued to impress, as Charlie showed some flare on the green early.

Headed to the 11th tee box, Team Woods was five-under par — tied for 12th at that time — and Charlie had all but stolen the show. 

Then, Charlie buried a birdie putt on No. 13 to get him and his dad to seven-under, which put Team Woods into the top 10 on the leaderboard.

But the dazzling performance didn't stop there, as the duo improved to nine-under on the round.

Tiger and Charlie, who had a spectacular showing thus far, closed things out with birdie on the 18th hole to finish with an opening-round 10-under 62.

Headed into Round 2 on Sunday, Team Woods is tied for fifth place and three strokes off the lead held by Stewart Cink and his son, Reagan. 

Here's how the sports world reacted to Tiger and Charlie's first-round performance.

Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Tiger, Charlie Woods Make Return
PGA Tour

Tiger, Charlie Woods Make Return

Tiger, Charlie Woods Make Return
Tiger Woods made his return to golf in the pro-am PNC Championship on Friday alongside his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods.
1 day ago
Tiger Woods Returning To Play
PGA Tour

Tiger Woods Returning To Play

Tiger Woods Returning To Play
Tiger Woods announced his return to competition Wednesday, saying he will play alongside his son in an unofficial golf event.
December 8
Tiger Woods Faces 'Unfortunate Reality'
PGA Tour

Tiger Woods Faces 'Unfortunate Reality'

Tiger Woods Faces 'Unfortunate Reality'
Tiger Woods says he will probably never again be a full-time PGA Tour pro, and he's OK with that reality.
November 29
Sports World Mourns Lee Elder
PGA Tour

Sports World Mourns Lee Elder

Sports World Mourns Lee Elder
Lee Elder, the first black golfer to compete in the Masters, has died at 87. The sports world remembered the legend.
November 29
Brooks & Bryson & Cheeseheads, Oh My!
Golf - PGA - Ryder Cup - 9/24/2021

Brooks & Bryson & Cheeseheads, Oh My!

Brooks & Bryson & Cheeseheads, Oh My!
Team Europe has won four of the past five Ryder Cups. Martin Rogers previews what fans can expect from this year’s event.
September 23
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes