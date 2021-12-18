PGA Tour Tiger and Charlie Woods put on a show at PNC Championship 22 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Round 1 of the 2021 PNC Championship in Orlando is in the books, and Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, put on quite the show.

Woods' participation in the event comes less than three weeks after the 15-time major champion revealed that his days as a full-time PGA Tour pro are probably over in the wake of a life-threatening car crash that nearly claimed his right leg 10 months ago.

And while this weekend's tournament is nowhere near the level of a PGA Tour event, Team Woods wasted no time turning heads for the second consecutive year.

The 20 teams in action this weekend boast a total of 67 major championships. Team Woods is paired with Team Thomas — last year's winners made up of former World No. 1 Justin Thomas and his father Mike.

Ahead of the first round, retired professional and World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino — who won six majors and 29 Tour events in his career — expressed his admiration for Charlie.

Kicking things off at the No. 1 tee in the first hole of action, Charlie smashed it right down the middle.

In his first competitive shot in a year, Tiger sunk the putt to get off to a strong start.

Team Woods continued to impress, as Charlie showed some flare on the green early.

Headed to the 11th tee box, Team Woods was five-under par — tied for 12th at that time — and Charlie had all but stolen the show.

Then, Charlie buried a birdie putt on No. 13 to get him and his dad to seven-under, which put Team Woods into the top 10 on the leaderboard.

But the dazzling performance didn't stop there, as the duo improved to nine-under on the round.

Tiger and Charlie, who had a spectacular showing thus far, closed things out with birdie on the 18th hole to finish with an opening-round 10-under 62.

Headed into Round 2 on Sunday, Team Woods is tied for fifth place and three strokes off the lead held by Stewart Cink and his son, Reagan.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Tiger and Charlie's first-round performance.

