PGA Odds: How to bet PGA Championship final round, lines

Spain's Mito Pereira is one round away from joining an elite list of rookie PGA golfers.

Pereira completed the third round of the PGA Championship at 9-under-par 201 for a three-shot lead at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. But, can he hang on? Let's take a look at the betting odds for Pereira and the other contenders going into the final day.

Here are the odds on the top 13 players on the leaderboard and their scores in relation to par heading into the final round:

Mito Pereira -9, +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Matthew Fitzpatrick -6, +333 (bet $10 to win $43.33)

Will Zalatoris -6, +400 (bet $10 to win $50)

Cameron Young -5, +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Abraham Ancer -4, +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Justin Thomas -2, +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Seamus Power -3, +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Bubba Watson -2, +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Rory McIlroy E, +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Sam Burns -1, +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260)

Gary Woodland -1, +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Max Homa -1, +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Stewart Cink -2, +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Pereira, 27, is trying to become the first PGA Tour rookie to win a major since Keegan Bradley at the 2011 PGA Championship.

Playing in his second career major, Pereira gave himself some breathing room by birdieing the 18th hole from 25 feet Saturday, one of his three birdies over the last six holes.

The four players atop the board — Pereira, Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young — have yet to win a major, let alone with a PGA Tour event.

Will one of the aforementioned golfers break through? We've seen some crazy Sundays over the last few tournaments, so buckle up.

