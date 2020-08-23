golf Not out of the Woods 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tiger Woods finished with his lowest round of the year, a five-under par 66, in Sunday's final round of the Northern Trust, but he has work to do if he hopes to reach the Tour Championship.

The Northern Trust is the first of three events in the PGA Tour’s season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Woods began the day 21 shots behind leader Dustin Johnson, carding six birdies and one bogey to end the tournament in a tie for 58th place at six under overall.

Despite being too far behind for a shot at the trophy, his strong performance reminded us of the older Tiger after disappointing results Friday and Saturday.

Woods hit just 55.6 percent of greens in regulation in the second round and 61.1 percent in the third, but Sunday that jumped to 88.9 percent.

The 15-time major winner notched three straight birdies on the first four holes and sank a bomb 45-foot birdie putt at the par-3 third.

After escaping trouble in a greenside bunker, Woods grabbed his single bogey at the par-3 eighth.

The 11-time PGA Player of the Year struggled on the back nine, hitting nine straight pars.

Since the PGA Tour returned in June, the reigning Masters champion has struggled to string four solid rounds together in three appearances.

Woods had not fired a 66 since the second round of his Hero World Challenge invitational last December, and he last posted four scores in the 60s during his victory at the Zozo Championship in October of 2019.

The former world No. 1 ended his first event back in the 2020 season with a 76 and tied for 41st at 6 over in the Memorial Tournament.

In his second showing at the PGA Championship, Woods shot 67 in the final round and tied for 43rd at one under. Consistency has been an issued in his game since the return to the green.

Woods will head to Olympia Fields Country Club for next week's BMW Championship.

He must finish inside the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings after the event to qualify for the Tour Championship and move on from the BMW to next month's season finale at East Lake in Atlanta.

